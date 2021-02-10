Shoppers can earn free gift cards to participating Grover Beach businesses in the #BuyLocal program

GROVER BEACH — Local residents and visitors can earn free gift cards to participating Grover Beach businesses by shopping, dining, and supporting salon/personal care as well as fitness services in Grover Beach.

When a shopper spends $100 or more at a Grover Beach small business (in the retail, restaurant, brewery, winery, fitness, and salon/personal services sectors), the shopper can select from a list of participating Grover Beach businesses to receive a free gift card for $25. To claim the gift card, shoppers need to upload their receipt of $100 or more to southcountychambers.com and choose their preferred gift card. The selected gift card will be mailed to the recipient within one to two weeks. Receipts can be uploaded here.

In partnership with the South County Chambers of Commerce, the City Council of Grover Beach launched the #BuyLocal program as part of their ongoing efforts to stimulate the economy, retain local jobs, and help small businesses recover and thrive. The #BuyLocal promotion starts today and will continue until all gift cards are claimed. Grover Beach businesses can still apply to participate in the #BuyLocal program by clicking here.

The City of Grover Beach will purchase up to twenty $25 gift cards from each qualified local business that is selected, up to $500. Grover Beach businesses that are currently signed up include Surfside Deli, Studio 805 Salon, The Spoon Trade, Fuego, Studio 150, Grand Inspirations Home Furnishings & Decor, Brass & Needle Beauty Bar, Bittersweet Brewing Company, Grover Station Grill, Exfoliate Skin Therapy, Nan’s Pre-Owned Books, 8575 Perfetto Caffe, and Let’s Wing It.

Shoppers are encouraged to shop safely to support local Grover Beach businesses and earn valuable gift cards. For further details, visit southcountychambers.com, or call (805) 489-1488.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related