SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson and District Attorney Dan Dow will be holding a joint news conference today at 1:30 p.m. regarding arrests made in the death of a seven-month-old child in Paso Robles.

The news conference will be held at the Sheriff’s Office, 1585 Kansas Avenue, San Luis Obispo.

No further details will be released until that time.

