PASO ROBLES — On Wednesday, Jun. 23, at 3:55 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 514 Fein Ave., in Paso Robles.

First arriving, firefighters arrived within six minutes and found a single-family residence that had light smoke showing from the front door. Prior to the fire department’s arrival, Paso Robles Police responded and entered the structure and found an adult male sleeping in a recliner in the living room.

Paso Robles Police Officers removed the victim, where he was later evaluated by fire department personnel and treated for smoke inhalation. The fire was contained to one bedroom of the occupancy.

Two fire engines and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded. Under the City’s automatic and mutual aid agreements, two fire engines and one Battalion Chief from Cal Fire SLO County also responded. A total of 14 firefighters responded to the incident.

Assistance was also provided by the Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Ambulance.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

