CENTRAL COAST – On Jan. 7, People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) announced the appointment of a new Director of Property Management, Jane Renahan. Previously the Senior Portfolio Manager for PSHH, Renahan has an extensive background in property management, policy, and operations.

“During her career with People’s Self-Help Housing, Jane has been dedicated to the support of our property management team and in ensuring that our over 5,000 residents are compassionately cared for,” said Chief Operating Officer Anna Miller. “Jane’s leadership and expertise have been true assets to our organization, and we are thrilled to see her stepping into this new role.”

As the Director of Property Management, Renahan supervises property management and maintenance for the organization’s 2,000 plus rental unit portfolio, located throughout the Tri-County region. She originally joined the PSHH team in 2016 as a Portfolio Manager and was subsequently promoted to Senior Portfolio Manager in 2019.

During her time with PSHH, Renahan has focused on the property management side of rehab projects, leasing, training, policy, procedure development, and on a complete departmental restructure. Renahan additionally serves on the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Action (IDEA) Commission.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Renahan has been involved in affordable housing from a young age, volunteering throughout high school with several LA-based organizations and eventually working at Menorah Housing Foundation as an intern and housing coordinator. Renahan holds a BA in Geography from UC Berkeley and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Washington. Renahan is a returned Peace Corps Volunteer (Azerbaijan, 2010-2012) and maintains strong ties with the organization.

Renahan lives in San Luis Obispo, where she enjoys kayaking, cooking, and playing with her dogs. She is a wedding officiant and is proud to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate. To learn more, please visit pshhc.org/leadership.

About People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH)

Founded in 1970, PSHH is the longest-serving nonprofit affordable housing organization on the Central Coast. With a mission of building homes and providing services to strengthen communities and change lives, PSHH serves low-income households, working families, seniors, veterans, farmworkers, those living with disabilities, and the formerly homeless. It also provides homeownership opportunities through self-help, “sweat equity” program that has seen over 1,200 homes successfully completed. PSHH has a presence in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Monterey counties, manages over 2,000 rental units, and employs over 200 staff members. For more information, visit pshhc.org, email info@pshhc.org or phone (805)781-3088.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related