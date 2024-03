Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

March 4, 2024

12:55 — Audrey Bridget Michelson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2100 Block of Riverside Ave for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 240705

12:56 — Christina Marie Gordon, of Paso Robles, for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case no. 240704

15:21 — Jason Allen Brebes, of Morro Bay was taken into custody on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR, Case no. 240707

22:34 — Riley Danielmorano Price, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 Block of Elaine St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240713

March 5, 2024

12:19 — Richard Allen Carter, of Tulare was on view arrest for POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], Case no. 240716

19:44 — Michael Brandon Reyes Sr, of Paso Robles was on view arrest for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], AGGRAVATED TRESPASS [602.5(A)PC], Case no. 240720

March 6, 2024

02:04 — Audrey Bridget Michelson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 Block of Spring St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 240722

13:17 — Steven Matthew French, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 15th and Railroad Tracks for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240727

16:52 — Willie Rose Martin, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Melody and Sylvia for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 240730

23:06 — Adan Francisco Chavarriaestrada, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 Block of Ysabel for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240732

March 7, 2024

02:22 — David Toral, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Pine and 13th Streets for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240734

13:22 — Jesus Enrique Jimenezontiveros, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston and Tanner Roads for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 240742

14:50 — Monique Sarah Ferrell, of Templeton was taken into custody on the 1700 Block of North River Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240743

15:36 — Douglas Jeremy Rambo, of Santa Margarita was taken into custody on the 2800 Block of Black Oak Dr for OUTSIDE WARRANT/FELONY, Case no. 240744

12:44 — Sylvia Galvan, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2700 Block of Black Oak, Case no. 240739

16:17 — Shawn Cole Davis, of Shannon was taken into custody on the 1100 Block of Black Oak Dr for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240745

21:14 — Daniel Richard Kulinski, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2500 Block of Riverside Dr for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240752

21:49 — Mary Lynn Buck, of Paso Robles, WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 240753

March 8, 2024

01:57 — Jesus Guzman Mateo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 Block of Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240754

11:27 — Guy Anthony Leonard, of Atascadero was taken into custody for OUTSIDE WARRANT/MISDEMEANOR, BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240757

12:09 — Nathaniel Burrage Singleton, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1100 Block of Black Oak Dr for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240759

11:56 — Carlos Rendon Jr, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 Block of Creston Rd for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 240758

11:11 — Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 Block of Ysabel Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 240755

00:00 — Juan Serranoherrera, of Templeton was summoned/cited on the corner of Vineyard and Main for OUTSIDE WARRANT/MISDEMEANOR, Case no. 240760

14:18 — Maribel Martinez, of San Luis Obispo was taken into custody on Vineyard Dr and Main St for BATTERY [242PC], Case no. 240761

20:09 — Albert Julian Francis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of Black Oak Dr for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case. 240765

March 9, 2024

02:29 — Gabriel Mendozagervacio, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Park and 15th Streets for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 240767

12:24 — Kevin Anthonymichael Lau, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Black Oak Dr for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/MISDEMEANOR, Case no. 240768

19:23 — Juventino Lopezgarcia, of Paso Robles, for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240770

00:00 —Aaron Gallardorajas, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of 30th and Oak Streets for DRIVING WITH A LICENSE SUSPENDED FOR A DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 240772

March 10, 2024

00:01 — Daniela Riveraregalado, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Golden Hill Road and Rt 46 for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240775

01:28 — Luis Enrique Preciadoguzman, of Paso Robles for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240776

03:12 — Bronson Cole Vanfleet, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Paso Robles and 13th Streets for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240777

11:31 — Kerry Lynn Allison, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 700 Block of Pine St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case. 240780

13:08 — Joseph William Whitebear, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 Block of Pine St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case. 240781

15:42 — John Davis Ives, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 Block of Ysabel for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], DAMAGING A COMMUNICATION DEVICE WTIH INTENTION TO PREVENT HELP [591.5PC], Case no. 240783

23:13 — Elizabeth Jayne Miranda, of San Miguel for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 240787

Atascadero Police Department

March 3, 2024

01:38 — Reef Noah Sepulveda was arrested on the 9400 Block of El Camino Real for VANDALISM [594(A)(1)PC], Case no. 240344.

19:58 — Codey James Lopez, was arrested on the 9100 Block of Morro Rd for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 240381

March 6, 2024

22:32 — Chelsea Deperna was arrested on the 5500 Block of Traffic Way for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 240392

March 8, 2024

19:19 — Travis Linton Keithley was arrested on the 8300 Block of El Camino Real for THEFT USING FORCE/ROBBERY[211 PC], Case no. 240408

