Honorees are Patricia Bland, 2020; Brian Thorndyke, 2021, along with Beautification Award to Central Coast Beer Co.

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce (PRCC) has announced honorees for the 2020/2021 Roblans of the Year and the Beautification Award.

Roblan of the Year is chosen from the previous Roblans of the Month. An initiative put together by the PRCC to recognize individuals who make significant contributions to Paso Robles through community action, donations, and other ongoing community outreaches.

Patricia (Pat) Bland has been named the 2020 Roblan of the Year. The chamber delayed its announcement because of COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean Pat is any less deserving of being recognized for her commitment to the Paso Robles community.

Bland finds herself attracted to organizations that offer more opportunities to youth, “I think the organizations that I like the most, and those are the ones I’ve spent the most time at, are the ones that have kids involved.”

Her involvement with the Boys and Girls Club began in 2011. During her time there, she served as corporate secretary, treasurer, and unpaid interim CEO. She helped create procedures and policies for the organization. Additionally, Bland is currently serving as President on the Board of Directors for the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation, secretary for REC Foundation, and treasurer for Swim Paso. That doesn’t include occasionally lending a hand to various committees and organizations. But then there is her other role, Grandma, to her six grandchildren.

Brian Thorndyke has been announced as the 2021 Roblan of the Year. Born and raised in Paso Robles like his parents before him, Thorndyke was named Roblan of the Month back in 2004.

When he learned the news of becoming Roblan, Thorndyke said, “I was extremely surprised by that and of course honored, but I wouldn’t in a million years have guessed that to happen.”

Thorndyke became involved with the community early on. He joined the Paso Robles Jaycees, a local community service club, and became involved with the PRCC, working on the Pioneer Day Committee and Business Expo. In addition, he was instrumental in forming several non-profits: Up With Kids, Paso Robles Education Alliance (PREA), and Success Charities.

Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce granted the 2021 Beautification of the Year Award to California Coast Beer Co. for the transformation and preservation of Tozzi’s Auto Shop on Railroad Street.

The Beautification Award is presented to a business that has enhanced the community by beautifying an area through new construction or redevelopment of a project that preserves Paso Robles’ heritage through the renovation of a historic building.

“He [Mike Tozzi] loved that our goal was not to knock it down or build a hotel or change it but to preserve the actual look that had been there for its history, the life of that building,” shared Cal Coast Beer Co. co-owner Rich Clayton.

“When I was reviewing the guidelines for the Chamber board, one building checked all the boxes. Cal Coast Beer Co.,” said Isiah Gomer, Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce Chair 2021. “They renovated a historic building and created a great local experience for all to enjoy downtown. Over the years, they have continued to upgrade and expand to create a wonderful atmosphere where friends and family have a comfortable space to enjoy our Paso evenings.”

Bland, Thorndyke, and Cal Coast Beer Co. will be honored at the annual Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce Gala this May 7 at Rava Wines. For more information on the annual gala, visit business.pasorobleschamber.com/events/details/2022-annual-gala-and-awards-ceremony-13219

To read the in-depth stories about each of the honorees, see April’s Paso Robles Magazine or online at pasoroblespress.com.

