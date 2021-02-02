Richard peacefully went home to the Lord on Jan 2, 2021. He was born to Jesus and Ignacia Blanco in Gilroy, Ca.

Richard grew up in Gilroy with his ten brothers and sisters. He worked for Gentry Company as a dehydrator. He loved hanging out with his friends at Steinmetz Cigar Shop/pool Hall, fishing, and 49er games.

At the age of 21, he married Gloria Arebalo they had five children together. After 13 years of marriage, they went their separate ways. Later, Richard moved to San Luis Obispo County, where his children were and other family members. He worked for a car washing service and a car dealership. He met his long time companion Karen Perry; they spent time at yard sales, crabbing at Pismo Pier, fishing.

Richard started going to DaVita Dialysis Center for treatments. He visited his children and grandchildren as often as he could. Richard and Karen ended their relationship, and he stayed a short time with his daughter Marcella before going to Mountain View Health Center and French Hospital, where he passed away.

Richard is survived by his children Richard (Dianna) Raymond, Marcella Galvez (Charles Clark), Marlene Cisneros (Tomas) Ruben(Yvonne), his former wife Gloria Blanco, and 21 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, his siblings Mercy Molina(Damacio) Yolanda Betancourt (Ramon) Daniel Blanco, Rosemarie Berry, Mary Seidor (Sam). His two close nieces, Darla Blanco and Anna Bolayog, many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Tony Adame, Jesus, and Lawrence Blanco. His sister’s Margarita Cruz and Martha Ponce.

Dad, you left this earth to go home but never left our hearts. No celebration of life is planned at this time.

