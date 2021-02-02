Other campground sites will reopen for new reservations using a phased approach.

SACRAMENTO — With the Regional Stay at Home Order lifted for all regions in the state, California State Parks announced the reopening of campground sites for existing reservation holders. The department will be using a phased approach to reopen other state campground sites for new reservations starting on Jan. 28. The public is advised that not all campground sites are open to the public due to the pandemic, wildfire impacts, and other issues. Additionally, group campsites remain closed. Day use outdoor areas of park units currently open to the public remain open.

Updates on the phased reopening will be posted on the department’s social media accounts and parks.ca.gov/COVID19Camping. Information will also be posted on individual park unit webpages.

Reservations can be made at least two days in advance (48 hours) prior to arrival at ReserveCalifornia.com. It is important to note that the demand for camping and lodging sites sometimes exceeds the available inventory. As such, the public is advised to plan ahead, do some research and have alternate parks in mind in case the first choice is booked.

As State Parks increases access to the State Park System, it is critical that Californians continue to recreate responsibly in the outdoors as the pandemic is far from over. Visitors must stay local, plan ahead to find out what is open as some park units and campgrounds remain temporarily closed, wear a face covering, practice physical distancing and avoid gatherings with people outside the immediate household.

“Through this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Californians are continuing to do their part to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “Thank you to our visitors for helping reduce the exposure to the virus in the outdoors. Together we are protecting the safety of visitors and those who take care of the State Park System.”

The State of California recognizes the benefits of the outdoors during this challenging time of COVID-19. As such, State Parks continues working with local officials on a phased and regionally driven approach to increase access at park units where compliance with state and local public health ordinances can be achieved. The reopening of state park units will be made with little advance notice.

Please visit parks.ca.gov/FlattenTheCurve for detailed information on how Californians can slow the spread of COVID-19 in the outdoors. For safety tips, please visit parks.ca.gov/SafetyTips.

