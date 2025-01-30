Kathleen Marie Malloy was born the oldest of six children to Charles Lee Stimmel and Adelaide Dolores Stimmel on February 3, 1955, in Berkeley, CA, and raised in Bakersfield, CA. In the summer of 1969, the Stimmels moved to Paso Robles, where Kathie entered as a freshman and attended Paso Robles High School, making lifelong friends.

Exceptionally gifted in math, she attended Cal State University Bakersfield while having her first child, Tim. She then transferred to Heald School of Business in Fresno, receiving her AA degree in business administration. After moving back to Paso Robles following college, Kathie met (and flirted with) the love of her life, Patrick Malloy, while attending a charismatic prayer meeting. Very soon after, they were engaged and married at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church on December 3, 1979.

Raising their family in Paso Robles, Kathie and Pat had nine more children: Margaret, Matthew, Katie, Susan, Andrew, Joseph, Stephen, Samuel, and Christina. In the midst of raising their ten kids, Kathie served as the administrative assistant at St. Rose of Lima for 32 years. Kathie’s passions were working for her church and using her gifts for the Lord. She wasn’t just known as the “church lady with all the keys” but also had a deep passion for music ministry, leading the children’s choir. She always made sure every kid had a bell in their hand while she played the tambourine during Christmas Eve Mass.

After many years of service and care for her parish community, she poured the same love and charism into her family, especially her grandchildren. Despite the progression of her illness, she would do whatever it took and travel far to see her grandbabies.

On December 3, 2024, while battling cancer, Pat and Kathie celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary. The Malloy children were each able to say goodbye to their beloved mother. Soon after, on January 12, 2025, Kathie was welcomed into the arms of God, hearing the Father say, “You are my beloved [daughter]; with you, I am well pleased” (Matthew 3:17).

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Patrick, and their children: Tim (Danielle), Matthew, Katie, Susan Robertson (Chad), Andrew, Joseph (Kelly), Stephen (Anna), Samuel, and Christina; her seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her five siblings. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Margaret, and her parents, Chuck and Babs.

The funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 12:00 pm at St. Rose of Lima Parish in Paso Robles, CA. The burial will be at the Paso Robles Cemetery on Monday, February 3, at 11:00 am, on Kathie’s 70th birthday.

