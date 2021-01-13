Judy Ann Johnson Suschke, 74, died peacefully at Danish Care Center on January 6, 2021, from a long battle with dementia. She was born in Durant, Oklahoma, the daughter of Jim and Mildred (Lindon) Johnson. She married Harald Alfred Suschke on March 12, 1966, in La Mesa, California.

Judy was a homemaker, wife, mother who raised two daughters and Nana to three grandsons. She always liked to be outside caring for her many animals, including horses, chickens, ducks, geese, dogs, cats, doves, quail, and rabbits. She was a doer who will be remembered for her strength, kindness, and bravery.

Judy wore many hats during her life; Her 18-year devotion to owning and running Country Farm and Craft Market in Paso Robles led to many longtime friendships in the community. She had a passion for raising her laying hens and growing herbs and plants in her greenhouse on her farm to sell at the market. When her daughters were young, she worked as a teacher’s aide at Sunnyside Elementary School. Judy ran a catering business from her home and specialized in making wedding cakes with amazing cream cheese frosting. She baked delicious pies and canned yummy jams. She even got into woodworking to sell at craft fairs.

Judy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Harald Alfred Suschke; her children, Christina Elizabeth Millsap and Melissa Ann Jankowski; her grandchildren, Kasey Millsap, Wyatt Millsap, and Maxwell Jankowski; her aunt Dorothy Hebron, and her many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Jim Johnson Jr.

Memorial contributions may be made to the animal sanctuary Best Friends Animal Society: Click Here & click “Make A Memorial Gift”

