Diane Marie Cocke, at age 74, of Shandon, California, entered her eternal rest on September 17, 2024.

Diane was born in Chino, California, on October 22, 1949, to Robert Lemuel Cocke and Elsie Verna Cocke. Diane is predeceased by her brothers, Steven Robert Cocke and Warren Hugh Cocke, who she grew up with on a ranch in Shandon, California.

Diane graduated from Shandon High School in 1968. While she was a woman of many trades, she loved people and did wonderfully in roles that allowed her to connect with others. She was especially known for her role in the real estate community in Northern San Luis Obispo County.

Diane was full of warm love and bright light. Her energy was like a big, beautiful welcome sign you find on the front door of a cozy bed and breakfast when your soul desperately needs a place of rest. Diane loved people as they were and created space for others to be themselves with her. Diane adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Known as “Grammy,” there was nothing that made her happier than having sleepovers with her grandchildren, sprinkling her Grammy magic into their childhoods, and giving Grammy hugs. Nothing could bring a smile to her face faster than hearing the baby babbles of her great-grandchildren.

Being the queen of a good time, Diane loved celebrations, and she would celebrate everything. She loved to shimmy across the kitchen, moving to the rhythm of “Angel” by Shaggy, enjoying a glass of wine while creating her latest pesto recipe. She loved spending evenings under the Shandon stars, admiring the moon. She loved all things of beauty and found beauty in all things. To spend time with her now would be to sit under the night sky, listening to your favorite song, dancing to the rhythm, or simply enjoying the view. That is where you’ll find her.

Diane is survived by her son Troy (Christa) Engstrom of Boise, Idaho, and daughter Trisha Engstrom of Kansas. Diane is predeceased by her son Warren Lee Engstrom, who passed as an infant, now reunited with Diane, back in her arms. Diane is also survived by her grandchildren Shelbi (Justin) Hunt of Paso Robles, Tanner (Kylie) Engstrom of Paso Robles, Brandon Engstrom of Kansas, Michael Engstrom of Templeton, Gabriel Hickman of Washington, and Destiny Engstrom-Ritchie of Kansas, as well as countless loved ones who will be eternally holding her in their hearts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...