Carlene Laird went peacefully to be with her Lord on August 23, 2023. She was at her home in Paso Robles, California.

Carlene was born on September 26, 1930, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. After completing her education at Oklahoma University in Norman, Oklahoma, her excellent secretarial skills and exceptional speed at shorthand landed her a job as a stenographer with the FBI.

Carlene married Milton Laird on December 22, 1951. Theirs was a marriage filled with love and adventure, which lasted nearly 72 years! She invested many years lovingly caring for her children as a stay-at-home mom and making the most amazing biscuits on the planet! In 1969, the family moved to Sherman Oaks, California, where Carlene continued to care for Milt and the kids, prepare fellowship meals at the tiny First Baptist Church of Beverly Hills, and volunteer teaching adults to read.

As Carlene’s child-rearing duties lessened, she returned to work as a legal secretary. In 1989, both Carlene and Milt were able to retire. They traveled extensively, eventually setting foot on all seven continents, the visit to Antarctica fulfilling Carlene’s dream to see penguins.

In 1999, the couple moved to Paso Robles, California. Carlene hosted Bible studies and other charitable events in their home, volunteered at church, was an active member of PEO, enjoyed her monthly bridge group at the Paso Robles Inn, and loved to read and sip a chilled glass of champagne.

Carlene was predeceased by her parents, Carlton and Myrtle Updike, and survived by her husband, Milton Laird, children David (Gail) Laird, John Laird, and Diane (Bill) Wingfield, grandchildren Kelsey Laird, Kathryn Wingfield, and Alec Wingfield, and her sister Carol Woods.

Carlene always supported and encouraged those she loved. She never gave Milt away as he set up one of his infamous jokes, and she never turned down a request to make her amazing biscuits! She dearly loved the wonderful women who cared for her in her last months. The family is grateful to them for their compassion and professionalism, as well as Central Coast Hospice for its assistance in her final days.

Memorial contributions may be made to: First Presbyterian Church of Templeton at templetonpres.org or Literacy for Life at literacyforlifeslo.org

