With great sadness and fond memories, we announce the passing of Ann Jutras after a prolonged battle with cancer, a battle that she fought until her final day.

Ann was born in Amesbury, Massachusetts, on June 23, 1956, to Laurent (Larry) and Leona Jutras and graduated from Amesbury High School in 1974 as valedictorian, head cheerleader, and math team champion.

She moved to San Luis Obispo County, California, in 1978 with her then-husband, Peter Banks, and soon after birthed her two children Justin Banks and Rachel (Banks) Hunter. She served the Atascadero Police Department from 1986 to 2012 as a dispatcher and support services supervisor. During her career, she spent time as the president of the Atascadero Police Association, the APD Senior Volunteer Coordinator, was involved with CLEARS (California Law Enforcement Association of Records Supervisors) and many other community projects.

Ann’s hobbies included sewing, reading, traveling, community service, and watching Jeopardy. Ann’s passion was her grandchildren: Julie, Andrew, Lauren, Sadie, and Jemma. Ann is also survived by her six siblings: Charles, Marie, Marian, Paul, James, and Arlene and her children-in-law, John Hunter and Audrey Banks.

Ann will continue to be loved and missed every day. A memorial service will be planned at some point in the future.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society, Hearst Cancer Center, or the Friends of the Charles Paddock Zoo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related