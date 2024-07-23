PASO ROBLES — On Friday, July 19, at approximately 12:27 p.m., officers located an occupied stolen vehicle at a gas station in 1200 block of 24th Street.

The vehicle was occupied by Nicole Clark and Elmer Guerrero. Both Clark and Guerrero were taken into custody without incident during this investigation. Clark was discovered to have a warrant for her arrest for grand theft of a vehicle. Guerrero also had several warrants for his arrest.

During a search of the vehicle officers located 13.4 grams of suspected fentanyl along with indication of drug sales and drug paraphernalia.

Clark was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Guerrero was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. Both subjects were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

