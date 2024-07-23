Local venue promises more exciting shows throughout the summer

TEMPLETON — James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash on July 14 marked the beginning of a lineup of performances at the Templeton Performing Arts Center (Templeton PAC) this summer.

James and his band performed to a packed house of nearly 330 highly engaged audience members as they relived the classics of the Man in Black.

“Our summer lineup could not have had a better start,” said Ryan Flores, manager of the Templeton PAC. “For many attendees, it was their first time experiencing the incredible venue we are so lucky to have in our backyard. With five more unique performances already scheduled for summer and more on the way for the remainder of the year, the walls of our local theatre will ring with the sound of cheering audiences. 2024 marks a big milestone for the Templeton PAC.”

Upcoming summer shows are:

July 31, 7 p.m. — Tom’s Elton Tribute: Experience the energy and iconic music of Elton John with Tom Cridland’stribute, renowned for its authenticity and attention to detail in recreating Elton’s legendary performances.

Aug. 2, 4 p.m. — Wonderland: WONDERLAND Immerse yourself in a reimagined youth adaptation of a timeless tale, brought to life by local theatre professionals and Almond Acres Charter Academy.

Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m. — Dream Like Taylor: Enjoy the enchanting musical journey through Taylor Swift’s iconic eras with Cassie B, capturing the essence of her unforgettable music with energy and excitement.

Sept. 1, 6 p.m. — ZB Savoy’s “Songs of Willie Nelson”: Explore the musical history and timeless melodies of Willie Nelson’s iconic career with ZB Savoy’s heartfelt tribute, celebrating the enduring legacy of a country music legend.

About the Templeton Performing Arts Center:

Completed in 2003, the Templeton Performing Arts Center (PAC) exemplifies Templeton’s values of hard work, generosity, and community spirit. As the cultural heart of North County, the Templeton PAC is a hub for performing arts, education, and entertainment. It features an orchestra pit, dressing rooms, advanced lighting, and sound systems, and a seating capacity of 330, ensuring unobstructed views. It serves as a venue for music, dance, theater, assemblies, lectures, and forums. As the largest indoor performance space in northern San Luis Obispo County, it fosters creativity and talent, reflecting the community’s dreams and efforts.

Feature Image: The Templeton PAC holds over 300 seats and serves as a venue for music, dance, theater, assemblies, lectures, and forums. Photo provided by Templeton PAC

