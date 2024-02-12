SHANDON — On Feb. 10, deputies responded to reports of shots heard in the 200 block of N. 2nd Street in Shandon. Multiple 911 callers reported hearing a female screaming and shots fired. Witnesses indicated there was one person in the residence where the shots were heard.

Deputies established a perimeter around the house. As a precautionary measure, a Reverse 911 call was issued to nearby homes, advising residents to shelter in place.

The suspect appeared to have barricaded himself inside the home. Law enforcement repeatedly called for the suspect to surrender. After approximately an hour and a half, the suspect complied, exited the home, and was detained without further incident.

At present, there is no public safety risk, and thankfully, no injuries were reported. However, the investigation remains ongoing.

