The suspect has been booked into county jail on one count of murder

SANTA MARGARITA — The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim of a shooting that took place in Creston on Wednesday. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Jack Dean Everhard of Creston.

On the morning of Tuesday, April 6, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 9000 block of Goldie Lane in Creston. When deputies arrived, they discovered Everhart with a gunshot wound, and medical aid was administered. Unfortunately, the victim later died from his injuries.

The suspect in that incident, 42-year-old Cruz Gomez, Jr., of Creston, fled the scene but was caught in the city of Paso Robles later that afternoon. Gomez was also responsible for stabbing a female victim, which occurred the same day, shortly before 1:00 p.m., at the 1100 block of Alamo Creek in Paso Robles.

Cruz Gomez Jr. (42)

Paso Robles Police Department told the Paso Robles Press the stabbing victim is currently in stable condition.

Gomez was booked into County Jail on one count of murder. The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

