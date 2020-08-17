PASO ROBLES — Four people were arrested after two pounds of methamphetamine were found in their cars by Paso Robles Police Department officers.

Early Sunday morning, PRPD officers contacted Brian Stoffel, of Clovis, and Jeff Bussey, of Clovis, as they stopped at ARCO. During a search of the car, officers found over a pound of methamphetamine, scales, baggies, cash, drug paraphernalia, an automotive lockpick set, suspected LSD, heroin, fake IDs, mail, and some pills.





Early Sunday morning, Paso Robles Police Department officers arrested Brian Stoffel, middle, and Jeff Bussey, right, both of Clovis, after drugs and drug paraphernalia was found in their car. Photos courtesy of Paso Robles Police Department

They were on post-release community supervision. Stoffel was arrested on suspicion of drug sales and Bussey was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Both were transported to PRPD, processed, and released on a ticket, per emergency bail schedule.

Early Monday morning, a PRPD officer stopped Jared St. Clair, of Lake Isabella, and Tiffany Blair, of Lake Isabella near the intersection of 13th Street and Riverside Avenue. St. Clair first gave his brother’s information to officers, but after about 20 minutes, the truth came out and officers determined St. Clair was on post-release community supervision.







Jared St. Clair and Tiffany Blair, both of Lake Isabella, were arrested early Monday morning on drug charges after illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in their car and hotel room. Photos courtesy of Paso Robles Police Department

During a search of the car, officers located a pound of methamphetamine hidden in car’s door panel, scales, paraphernalia, nearly $5,000 in cash, and stolen mail from North County.

St. Clair and Blair were arrested. Officers located more methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in their hotel room in Atascadero.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related