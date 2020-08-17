MONTEREY COUNTY — Smoke from the nearly 3,000 acre River Fire burning near Salinas is drifting into San Luis Obispo County.

The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Pine Canyon and River Road, east of Salinas, in Monterey County, according to Cal Fire.

The River Fire, one of 19 active Cal Fire incidents, has grown to 2,800 acres and is 10 percent contained as of Cal Fire’s Monday morning report. Five structures have been damaged and 1,500 more are threatened. Four firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries.

The fire has moved across Pine Canyon and continues to move to the south toward River Road. Firefighters continue to defend structures in the northern end of the fire near San Benancio, Corral de Cielo, and the River Road and Pine Canyon area.

Evacuations are in place for Pine Canyon Road, Parker Road, Laurel Lane and Trimble Lane. Evacuation advisories have been issued for Indian Canyon, Mt. Toro Access Road and San Benancio Road from Troy Lane to Corral de Tierra, including Corral del Cielo Road, Lucie Lane and Covie Lane.

An evacuation center is at Buena Vista Middle School, 18250 Tara Dr., Salinas. For information on animal evacuations, call the SPCA 831-264-5455.

Corral del Cielo Road, Mt. Toro Access Road, River Road and from Highway 68 to Chualar Road are closed to nonessential travel. Corral de Tierra and San Benancio at Highway 68 have been closed to nonresidents.

Resources fighting the fire include 520 firefighters, 10 crews, two helicopters, 55 engines, nine dozers and six water tenders.

Cal Fire also updated two SLO County wildland fires that started burning Saturday.

The Whale Fire was 50 percent contained at 210 acres. The fire was reported Saturday in the area of Old Creek Road and Santa Rita Road, north of Cayucos. Old Creek Road is closed to through traffic. Firefighters continue to improve control lines.

The 3-2 fire was 90 percent contained and had burned 20 acres. The fire broke out in the area of Sunrise Ridge and Santa Rita Road, east of Cayucos on Saturday. Full containment is expected by Tuesday.

