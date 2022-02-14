The suspect did not use a weapon during the crime

PASO ROBLES — On Thursday, Feb. 10, at approximately 12:31 pm, the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) received a 911 call from US Bank, 189 Niblick Rd. (inside Albertson’s) that a robbery had just occurred.

Employees of the bank advised a White adult male, wearing a black sweatshirt and a black face mask, handed one of the tellers a note demanding money. The employee complied with the suspect and handed over an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect fled out of the bank and ran west toward the Salinas Riverbed area.

Responding police units quickly set up a perimeter and began to search for involved suspects. The Paso Robles Police K9 Unit (K9 Renzo) was deployed to track the suspect’s path. The K9’s track and witness statements corroborated information that the suspect may have fled via a drainage culvert and entered a waiting vehicle in the 200 block of Oak Hill Rd.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

The Paso Robles Police Detective Unit has recovered pertinent evidence near the scene of the theft that will be analyzed to develop potential suspect information. The attached photo (below) is of the suspect entering the business at 189 Niblick Rd. to commit the robbery. According to employees, there was no threat of a possible weapon, and a weapon was not brandished by the suspect during the incident.

As this investigation is ongoing, the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information regarding this incident to call the Paso Robles Police Department immediately at (805) 237-6464.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...