PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, April 27, at 9:50 p.m., Paso Robles Police Officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking in the 3400 block of Oak Street.

Officers arrived on the scene and contacted the victim, who reported that five Hispanic males wearing face masks exited a red sedan. Two suspects brandished black handguns, and one had a knife. The suspects took the victim’s vehicle by force and fled the area.

At approximately 10:55 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department (APD) advised they had located the victim’s vehicle in their city unoccupied. APD officers did surveillance on the vehicle for approximately an hour with no movement seen. PRPD (Paso Robles Police Department) units responded to the area and processed the vehicle for evidence. At this time, all suspects are still outstanding.

advertisement

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...