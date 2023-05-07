19-year-old Izaiah Coleman was arrested for probation violations and felony weapons charges

PASO ROBLES — On May 4, the Paso Robles Police Department patrol officers assisted San Luis Obispo County Probation officers with a traffic stop of a suspect who was on probation and had an active warrant for his arrest.

The suspect, 19-year-old Izaiah Coleman of Paso Robles, recently came to the attention of law enforcement after he brazenly posted photos of himself on social media brandishing what appeared to be a handgun (see below). His attention seeking Instagram posts earned him the quick attention of San Luis Obispo County law enforcement.

During the traffic stop, Coleman was arrested without incident for the outstanding warrant and violations of probation. Officers searched his vehicle and located a loaded Glock handgun with an extended magazine. The handgun was seized as evidence and appeared to be the same weapon that was brandished in the social media posts. Coleman was transported to County Jail on several felony weapons violations and probation violations.

As this investigation is ongoing, the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information regarding this incident to call the Paso Robles Police Department immediately at (805) 237-6464.

