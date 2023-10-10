PASO ROBLES — Courtney Allan Quiros, a 36-year-old resident of Paso Robles, has been sentenced to 25 years and 8 months in state prison for his involvement in an incident of sexual assault. The sentence comes following Quiros’ plea of no contest to three felony charges on September 8.

District Attorney Dan Dow’s office announced on Oct. 10 that Quiros’ plea of no contest led to a substantial prison sentence. The charges Quiros faced included First Degree Residential Burglary, Forced Oral Copulation, and Sexual Battery by Restraint. A plea of no contest is regarded as an admission of guilt by the court, and Quiros’ prior conviction in 2018 for Assault with a Deadly Weapon further complicated his legal situation under California’s Three Strikes Sentencing Laws. Consequently, he will also be mandated to register as a Sex Offender for life, in accordance with Penal Code section 290.

In addition to these charges, Quiros pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges in a separate case: vandalism and resisting arrest.

The crimes in question transpired during the early morning hours of February 8, 2022, when Quiros illicitly entered a Paso Robles residence through an unlocked sliding door and subjected a female occupant to sexual assault while she was asleep.

Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard, who led the prosecution, commented on the case, stating, “The idea of a stranger coming into the very place we are supposed to feel safest is terrifying. What this young survivor endured not only during the crime itself, but through the prosecution of Mr. Quiros, took incredible courage. We are extremely grateful for her bravery and cooperation in holding this predator accountable for his actions.”

The cases were investigated by the Paso Robles Police Department, with assistance from the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation. Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard, part of the Sex Crimes Prosecution Unit, was responsible for prosecuting the case.

