Jeremiah Hernandez is guilty for assaulting with another man with a knife

PISMO BEACH — District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Friday, July 1, that a jury found Jeremiah Leo Hernandez (43) of Grover Beach guilty of aggravated mayhem, assault with a knife, and causing great bodily injury for the January 24, attack in Pismo Beach.

A San Luis Obispo County jury found Grover Beach resident Jeremiah Leo Hernandez (DOB 07/28/1978) guilty of aggravated mayhem and assault with a knife involving a single victim. Both crimes are violent felonies under California’s “Three Strikes” law.

The jury also found that Hernandez personally inflicted great bodily injury on the victim during the knife assault. Finally, jurors made additional findings that nine factors in aggravation were true. The findings include: the attack was violent and indicates a serious danger to society; Hernandez’s prior convictions are numerous and of increasing seriousness; that he has served a prior prison term; and that he was lying in wait when he attacked his victim.

advertisement

During the trial, jurors heard evidence that shortly after 1:00 a.m. on January 24, Hernandez attacked the male victim with a knife, severely slicing his face from his hairline to his lower jaw, inflecting an injury that required extensive reconstructive surgery to repair. The assault occurred in the 200 block of Five Cities Drive in Pismo Beach.

“This vicious and senseless crime will result in the permanent disfigurement of the victim and very well could have ended his life,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Individuals committing violent crimes in our community will be met by aggressive prosecution and personal accountability.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 28, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 7 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, the Honorable Judge Timothy S. Covello presiding. Hernandez faces a potential sentence of life in prison for his crimes.

The case was investigated by the Pismo Beach Police Department with the aid of the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation. Pismo Beach Detective Sergeant Anthony Hernandez and District Attorney’s Office Senior Investigator Michael Hoier were the primary investigators. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Lindsey Bittner.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...