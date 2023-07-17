SHANDON — On July 16, at approximately 9:23 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a distress call reporting a stabbing incident in Shandon. The caller, an adult male, stated that he and his wife had been stabbed multiple times in the 200 Block of South Second Street. Sheriff’s Deputies initiated an emergency response to the scene.

With the assistance of witnesses, Cal Fire, and medics, both victims were safely extracted from the location, and immediate medical aid was administered. Unfortunately, the female victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male victim, however, was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition but is now reported to be in stable condition.

Following an investigation, authorities identified the suspect as Justin Buchanan, a 31-year-old resident of Shandon and a family member of the victims. Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives established a perimeter around the residence and the surrounding area, utilizing a Sheriff’s Office drone for support. The California Highway Patrol, including air support from their helicopter, H-70, provided additional assistance.

To ensure the safety of residents in the vicinity, a reverse 911 call was issued, instructing them to shelter in place. Sheriff’s Deputies remained on the scene, actively searching for Buchanan. At around 3 a.m., the authorities successfully located and apprehended Justin Buchanan without incident.

Buchanan is currently being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a no-bail warrant for homicide. This incident is believed to be an isolated occurrence, and there is no further threat to public safety.

