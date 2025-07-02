LOS OSOS — A 40-year-old man from Chowchilla was fatally shot early Wednesday morning during a deputy-involved shooting in the 2300 block of Fresno Street, Los Osos. According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, the man presented a handgun as deputies attempted to contact him, prompting both deputies on scene to open fire.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call on Tuesday, July 1 at 11:55 p.m. regarding suspicious circumstances. The reporting party expressed concern for her safety due to the presence of a male subject who she knew and was reportedly in the area of her residence. The subject was described as having a history of violent behavior and being known to possess weapons. Sheriff’s deputies responded and made contact with the reporting party just after midnight on Wednesday, July 2.

While one deputy was speaking with the reporting party, additional deputies arrived on scene to search the area for the subject. Shortly after, the man was observed near the reporting party’s residence. As deputies made contact, the man, a 40-year-old from Chowchilla, presented a handgun. Both deputies on the scene fired their service weapons. The subject was struck and went to the ground.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deputies immediately broadcast over the radio that shots had been fired and requested backup and medical assistance. They began rendering aid to the subject. Medics were cleared to enter the scene at approximately 12:15 a.m., and deputies continued providing aid until they arrived. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No deputies were injured in the incident and there are no outstanding suspects and no ongoing threat to public safety.

The Sheriff’s Detective Division is currently investigating the incident. Sheriff Ian Parkinson and members of the Sheriff’s executive team responded to the scene, which remains secured and is still being processed. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

As is standard procedure, the involved deputies will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

