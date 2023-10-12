PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department is actively investigating a burglary that occurred at the Pour House, located at 525 Pine Street. The incident occurred on Oct. 10 in the early morning hours.

At approximately 3:32 a.m., an unidentified male suspect wearing a hat, mask, gloves, and a head-mounted light kicked the door of the Pour House. The suspect waited for a couple of minutes and successfully entered the establishment at 3:34 a.m., as the alarm did not activate.

While inside the business, the suspect made off with 20 Pour House hats, a bottle of wine, and two bags of chips. The suspect quickly left the premises at 3:36 a.m. and was last observed walking south on Pine Street, carrying a backpack.

Approximately two hours later, at 5:35 a.m., a second individual arrived at the Pour House and forcibly entered the establishment. This suspect took two additional bottles of wine and a plastic bag with unknown contents. The second suspect left the premises at approximately 0\5:37 a.m., heading in an unknown direction.

The Paso Robles Police Department is urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. You can contact the PRPD at (805) 237-6464. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers provides a 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or the option to text “SLOTIPS” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

