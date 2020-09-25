PASO ROBLES – On Wednesday, Sept. 23, Paso Robles Police Department Detectives, along with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, arrested 22-year-old Nyessa Ron, 18-year-old Valente Holquin III in Victorville, Ca, and 25-year-old Alberto Garzon in Riverside, Ca., in connection with the murder of Trevon Perry. All three were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call Detective Bryce Lickness at (805)227-7450. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (805)549-STOP.

