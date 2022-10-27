Suspect robbed CVS store on Niblick Road on Tuesday night, Oct. 25

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police Officers were dispatched to a robbery in progress at the CVS Store on Niblick Road on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 9:45 p.m. After a thorough search of the building for the suspect, it was found the suspect had fled out a rear exit door prior to the officers’ arrival.

According to PRPD, on Tuesday night, the single male dressed in all black and wearing a black ski mask, entered the store and immediately demanded money from the cashier. The suspect was brandishing a knife and threatened the cashier. The suspect was able to obtain a small amount of money from the register and fled to the rear of the business.

Officers stated they arrived at the business within one minute of receiving the 911 call and began escorting customers and employees outside out of harm’s way. Officers received information the suspect may still be in the business. A request was made from the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department K9 unit to respond to the business to assist with searching the business. An extensive search of the building was conducted, but the suspect was not located.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549 STOP, or on the web at sanluisobispocounty.crimestoppersweb.com.

