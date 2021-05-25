Smart family releases a statement about their relentless determination to bring Kristin home

Today, May 25, marks the 25th anniversary since the day Kristin Smart went missing from the Cal Poly campus in San Luis Obispo.

Kristin’s family has released the following statement to mark the occasion:

“It has been 25 years today since our daughter, Kristin, disappeared, and to mark the occasion, members of our family traveled to San Luis Obispo this past weekend to celebrate Kristin’s life. As part of our visit, we took time to thank our special friends in the SLO area who have carried Kristin in their hearts, including those in law enforcement who never gave up and continue today with steeled determination and effort to bring her home.

While we were not able to meet with all the Warriors for Kristin during our short stay, we wanted them to know that their determination over the years has been so valuable in sustaining Kristin’s memory. We did have the opportunity to thank Sheriff Ian Parkinson for his relentless commitment and leadership, and we saluted all those in the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI for their efforts on this case. We will always be so grateful to Kristin’s earliest supporters, Jim and Garin Murphy, Dennis Mahon, and Tana Coats, each of whom refused to give up. They, along with hundreds of early supporters, worked tirelessly to fight for justice for Kristin, including helping search and providing gifts of their time and donations. Finally, we especially wanted to thank Chris Lambert for his outstanding podcast, Your Own Backyard. His interest and his unique ability to tell this story have been responsible for generating unimagined new attention to Kristin. Thank you to everyone who have helped us with our quest for justice. Your support will be forever remembered and appreciated by our family. “

The Smart family will not be doing any interviews or making more comments on this day.

Kristin (19) was last seen on May 25, 1996, at approximately 2 a.m. near Perimeter and Grand Avenue’s intersection on the Cal Poly campus as she walked home to her dorm from an off-campus party.

Kristin Smart was last seen with Paul Flores, who at the time was a 19-year-old male Cal Poly freshman who walked home from a party with her.

Earlier this year, on Tuesday, Apr. 13, Paul Flores, now 44 years old, was arrested for the murder of Kristin Smart.

Paul’s father, Ruben Flores (80), was arrested on the same day for the accessory after the fact to the murder of Kristin Smart.

Both men pleaded not guilty. Paul is being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on no bail. Ruben was released with $50,000 bail on Wednesday, Apr. 21, by his estranged wife and Paul’s mother, Susan Flores.

The preliminary hearing is set for Jul. 6 and is expected to last a full two weeks.

