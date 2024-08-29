PASO ROBLES — On Friday, Aug. 23, at approximately 9:43 a.m., the Paso Robles Police Department was on patrol and located a brush fire in the area of North River Road and Union Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw a male teen running away from the scene of the fire. The fire was set to the hillside that backs up to a residential street. The Paso Robles Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the fire. None of the nearby homes were damaged.

At about 11:08 a.m., the police department was notified of a male teen seen attempting to light a fire next to the burn spot from the earlier fire. Officers arrived on scene and located the teen who was determined to be the same person who was seen running away from the fire earlier. He was placed under arrest for 452 PC, recklessly setting a fire.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464, or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stopper’s 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

