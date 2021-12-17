Ortiz is charged for repeated sexual abuse by force against a child under 14

SAN LUIS OBISPO — District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that Antonio Rojas Ortiz (47) of San Luis Obispo has been sentenced to 40 years in state prison and ordered to register as a sex offender for life based on his plea of no contest to four counts of performing lewd acts by use of force upon a child under the age of 14.

Antonio Rojas Ortiz (DOB 01/12/1974) of San Luis Obispo was sentenced by a San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge to serve 40 years in state prison based on his Oct. 15, the plea of no contest to four counts of performing lewd acts by use of force upon a child under the age of 14.

The felony convictions and substantial prison sentence are the result of Rojas Ortiz committing sexual abuse by force on the young victim between Jan. 8, 2011, and Jan. 7, 2019.

“Crimes against vulnerable victims are particularly disturbing, especially when a predatory adult betrays their position of power, grooms their victim, and commits repeated sexual abuse upon a child,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Child sexual predators must be punished strongly to reflect the longstanding pain and suffering their acts inflict on the innocent children and to deter others. It took an immense amount of courage for this young survivor to come forward and report the abuse.”

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Melissa Chabra and investigated by the San Luis Obispo City Police Department with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.

