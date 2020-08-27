PASO ROBLES — A parolee was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 26, after drugs and a handgun, were found the car he was driving, the Paso Robles Police Department reported.

Daniel Higgins

Paso Robles police stopped the car driven by Daniel Higgins, who was on parole. During a subsequent search of the car, officers found methamphetamine, heroin, scales, cash, an unserialized handgun and drug paraphernalia.

A few years ago, Higgins was arrested by PRPD for assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an incident that left a man hospitalized.

Higgins was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 26, on 12 different felonies related to weapons and drugs as well as two misdemeanors. After speaking with parole, a parole hold in place was issued and he was booked into SLO County Jail.

