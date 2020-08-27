Thursday morning traffic backed up as tow trucks work

NORTH COUNTY — Southbound traffic on Highway 101 through Atascadero was delayed Thursday morning due to an accident south of the Santa Barbara Road overpass.

At about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, the truck driver pulling a live-bottom trailer full of asphalt went through the shoulder guard rail and down the embankment about 100 yards south of the Santa Barbara Road onramp, according to the CHP Templeton office.





Thursday morning commute delayed due to truck going off southbound Highway 101 south of Santa Barbara Road early Thursday morning. Photos by Brian Williams

CHP reported the driver fell asleep. The driver was not injured in the accident. The truck did not overturn.

Heavy-duty tow trucks from Smitty’s Towing used cranes to pull the truck and trailer up onto Highway 101 during Thursday’s morning commute.

