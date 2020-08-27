On August 11, 2020, family members of Cory Kelley-Armer reported him as a missing person to the Atascadero Police Department. It was reported that Kelley-Armer had not been seen or heard from since late April 2020. Family members say this is uncharacteristic of Kelley-Armer to not have contact with his family, especially for this length of time. Due to this, the Atascadero Police Department is considering the disappearance of Kelley-Armer to be suspicious in nature.

Kelley-Armer is described as a 38-year-old male resident of Atascadero, 6’ tall, weighing 175 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. If you have any information regarding the location of Kelley-Armer or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, please contact Sergeant Jeffrey Wilshusen with the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 470-3242 or to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.





