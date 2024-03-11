PASO ROBLES — Early Monday morning, March 11 Paso Robles Police Department Dispatch received several 911 calls regarding gunshots heard north of 31st Street. Officers arrived and located two spent shell casings in the roadway. No victims or bullet strikes were located, but a witness reported seeing a muzzle flash from the open window of a white sedan traveling northbound on Railroad Street at the time of the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-529-STOP, or by texting “SLOTIPS” to CRIMES (274637).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...