PASO ROBLES — A grass fire burned less than an acre near Osos Way and Vista Grande on July 17, the Paso Robles Fire Department reported.

At approximately 3:50 p.m, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services was dispatched to the area of Osos Way and Vista Grande for a vegetation fire burning in a vacant lot between two homes off Osos Way.

The fire was quickly contained at .68 acres by responding units, with no damage to any structures. Conditions were windy at the time of the fire with multiple structures in the area. Compliance with the City of Paso Robles weed abatement ordinance limited the fire’s potential.

Two fire engines, one squad and one Battalion Chief’s from Paso Robles responded. Under the City’s automatic aid agreements, three fire engines and two Battalion Chiefs from Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County responded to the incident.

The cause of the fire was determined to be from a mowing operation on an adjacent parcel.

The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services reminds everyone that mowing in the late afternoon during warm, dry, and/or windy conditions can easily ignite the dry vegetation.

For more information on the City of Paso Robles weed abatement guidelines, visit www.prcity.com/DocumentCenter/View/29601/Paso-Fire-Weed-Abatement-Requirements.

