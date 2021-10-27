Morton will be honored at the National FFA Convention in Indiana

SHANDON — The National FFA Organization is recognizing Shandon High School instructor Deanna Morton with an Honorary American FFA Degree.

Each year, the National FFA Organization recognizes individuals who have provided exceptional support of school-based agricultural education and FFA.

The Honorary American FFA Degree is the highest degree bestowed upon an individual by the National FFA Organization. It stands to recognize their contributions to agriculture, agricultural education, and FFA at the national level.

Morton was nominated for her outstanding service to the Shandon FFA Chapter and the entire FFA community.

Dr. Kristina Benson, Shandon Joint Unified School District superintendent and principal, said, “Shandon is very lucky to have Mrs. Morton as an instructor, leader, mentor, and FFA advisor. She has students return to school to say hello and reminisce about great experiences in Shandon FFA. Some return with special stories about how FFA positively influenced their lives in agriculture.”

She has served in all offices for the California Agriculture Teacher’s Association at a regional level. In addition, she has had student FFA offices serve at all levels of the organization, including local, regional, state, and national. In 2012, Morton received the State Teacher of Excellence Award from the California Agriculture Teachers Association.

Morton’s students have nothing but kind words for her. Here are quotes from some of her FFA students:

“Mrs. Morton is as much a mentor as she is a teacher–she has gone beyond the duties of a teacher and has set an example of what you can accomplish with tenacity and genuine passion. Mrs. Morton has impacted her students by strengthening these characteristics in themselves and guiding them through new undertakings in and outside the classroom.”

“Mrs. Morton has the biggest heart. She cares about her students as her own. She has truly changed our lives for the better. She has taught us to be great leaders. We truly love her!”

“As a mentor, Mrs. Morton has been a huge inspiration to all of us and has been like a second mother. She is a super fun and caring person, and we all appreciate her deeply. Love you rodeo queen!”

Morton will be honored during the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo, Oct. 27 – Oct. 30, at the Indiana Convention Center.

