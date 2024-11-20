With over 49,000 votes unprocessed, local elections remain in flux as North County leaders and measures take shape

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Ballots are continuing to be counted here in San Luis Obispo County. As of Thursday, Nov. 14, San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder’s Unprocessed Ballot Report, 103,348 votes have been counted, with 49,152 votes still left unprocessed, meaning only 4,800 votes were processed between Nov. 8-14.

The next vote results are expected to be released by Wednesday, Nov. 20, by 5 p.m., which was unavailable at the time of printing.

The last results were received on Thursday, Nov. 14, and with results still coming in, North County races and measures are shaping up as follows:

Atascadero City Council

With two council seats up for grabs, Mark Dariz remains in the lead with 34.08% (5,012 votes), closely followed by Seth Peek at 34.94% (4,991 votes) and Tori Keen at 31.98% (4,704 votes).

Atascadero Mayor

Charles Bourbeau is running unopposed, securing 100% of the vote (6,991 votes) in his bid for re-election.

Atascadero Unified School Board

The race for three open school board seats shows Joey Arnold still in the lead with 22.11% (6,075 votes), followed by Corinne Kuhnle at 20.93% (5,752 votes), and Roni Decoster back in the game at 19.87% (5,461 votes).

Measure B-24 Atascadero Unified School District

Measure B-24, requiring a 55% majority to pass, stands with “Yes” votes ahead at 55.58% (7,076 votes) and “No” votes at 44.42% (5,655 votes).

City Measures in Atascadero

Measure M-24, requiring a 55% majority to pass, is still close, with “No” votes ahead at 50.60% (4,744 votes) and “Yes” votes at 49.40% (4,632 votes). Meanwhile, Measure L-24, needing just over 50%, appears set to pass with 70.98% support (7,195 votes).

Paso Robles City Council

District 1 : Kris Beal’s lead has grown with 42.01% (807 votes), followed closely by Sharon Roden at 40.76% (783 votes).

: Kris Beal’s lead has grown with 42.01% (807 votes), followed closely by Sharon Roden at 40.76% (783 votes). District 3 : Steve Gregory holds the lead with 44.25% (1,047 votes), followed by Michael Rivera with 34.07% (806 votes).

: Steve Gregory holds the lead with 44.25% (1,047 votes), followed by Michael Rivera with 34.07% (806 votes). District 4: Fred L. Strong, running unopposed, has a decisive lead with 100% (1,456 votes).

Paso Robles City Treasurer

Ryan Cornell is running unopposed, securing 100% of the vote (6,538 votes).

Paso Robles School Board

Trustee Area 3 : Nathan Williams leads with 64.57% (1,079 votes).

: Nathan Williams leads with 64.57% (1,079 votes). Trustee Area 5 : Laurene D. McCoy holds 56.92% (1,332 votes) over Tim Gearhart’s 44.08% (1,050 votes).

: Laurene D. McCoy holds 56.92% (1,332 votes) over Tim Gearhart’s 44.08% (1,050 votes). Trustee Area 6 : Leo Castillo has a narrow lead with 51.60% (759 votes) over Adelita Hiteshew at 48.40% (712 votes).

: Leo Castillo has a narrow lead with 51.60% (759 votes) over Adelita Hiteshew at 48.40% (712 votes). Trustee Area 7: Kenney Enney leads with 58.43% (1,334 votes) over Tracy Dauterman at 41.57% (949 votes).

Paso Robles Measure I-24

With 50% + 1 needed, Measure I-24 has received 55.04% support (5,167 votes), indicating it may pass.

Templeton Unified School District

Three board seats are up for election, with Ted Dubost still leading at 27.79% (2,061 votes), followed by Cheryl Parks at 27.25% (2,021 votes), and Matt Allison at 26.87% (1,993 votes).

Measure D-24 for Templeton Unified School District Bonds

The bond measure narrowly misses the 55% threshold with “Yes” at 54.54% (2,204 votes) and “No” at 45.46% (1,837 votes).

National Presidential Election

Media outlets across the nation called the election early Wednesday morning, naming Donald Trump the 47th president of the United States. He cleared the election with 312 electoral votes, with Vice President Kamala D. Harris earning 226.

In San Luis Obispo County, 56.04% (57,047 votes) went to Harris and 41.52% (42,267 votes) went to Trump.

As ballots continue to be counted, further updates will clarify final outcomes across races. Stay tuned for the latest election news as it unfolds.

