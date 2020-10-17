PASO ROBLES – Paso Robles Police Department is seeking information about the whereabouts of two persons of interest in the homicide at JnJ’s Liquor.

Jose Campoverde, 21 years of age, and Cayetano Osegueda, 20 years of age both linked to Thursday’s shooting (pictured above.)

On Friday, Oct. 16, Paso Robles police released the identity of the man fatally shot man outside of JnJ’s Liquor in North Paso Robles.

Oliver Nungaray, 27, of Hanford, was found dead by Paso Robles Police Department officers in the liquor store’s parking lot at 3355 Spring St.

Officers found a second man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police believe he was accidentally shot by the gunman and is one of the three suspects involved in the shooting. His name was not released at that time. He was treated at an area hospital. His wound was non-life-threatening.

Paso Robles police believe the shootings were gang-related and continue to look for the suspects.

You can read the full story here.

This is an active investigation. If you have information about the whereabouts of either person of interest or the case, please call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805)237-6464.

