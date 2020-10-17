SAN MIGUEL — The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works will be applying a surface treatment to West 10th Street in San Miguel from Cemetery Road to Pear Valley Way. Work is scheduled to start Monday, Oct. 19.

Most of the work will be completed by the end of October, with some intermittent work continuing through Nov. 6. Work will take place Monday through Friday, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The surface treatment will be applied to the road, along with the installation of new survey monument wells and striping.

Construction signs will be placed in advance of the work to notify the traveling public. For the safety of the public and the workers, traffic will be reduced to one-way controls with delays up to 15 minutes.

Motorists are advised to adjust their travel plans in consideration of the delays and consider alternative routes.

See map for the specific location.

JG Contracting of Nipomo was awarded the contract for $215,144 to perform the work. The project is funded by SB-1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

