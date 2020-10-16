PASO ROBLES — A shooting in North Paso Robles left one person dead and a second hospitalized.

Paso Robles Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, near JnJ’s Liquor at the corner of 34th and Spring streets.

Paso Robles Police Department Sgt. Todd Rehner said it appeared to be a gang-related shooting.

“Upon arrival, we located one victim that was down and clearly deceased,” Rehner said. “A second victim was transported to a hospital, Sierra Vista, with non-life-threatening injuries. At this point, it appears that multiple suspects are involved, and it appears to be gang-related. We are looking for them. We have units in the area where we think they may be located. At this point, it was a handgun, but we have to look into it further to figure out caliber and such.”





Photos by Brian Williams

People looked on from the sidewalk as PRPD officers and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department deputies investigated. Spring Street was closed between 34th Street and 32nd Street. Law enforcement is expected to be collecting evidence in the area for a couple of hours.

It is advised to stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story; refresh for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related