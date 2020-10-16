PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles police released on Friday the identity of the man who was fatally shot Thursday outside of JnJ’s Liquor in North Paso Robles.

Oliver Nungaray, 27, of Hanford, was found dead by Paso Robles Police Department officers in the liquor store’s parking lot at 3355 Spring St.

Officers found a second man who was shot. His name was not released. He was treated at an area hospital. His wound was non-life-threatening.

Paso Robles police believe the shootings were gang-related and continue to look for the suspects.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, the Paso Robles Communication Center received a call regarding two people possibly shot in the parking lot of JnJ’s Liquor.

Officers found Nungaray in the parking lot and quickly confirmed he was fatally shot.

Officers secured the area and a short time later located the second shooting victim.

During the initial investigation, officers learned, three individuals, confronted the victim in the JnJ’s Liquor parking lot after the suspects exited a vehicle. A physical fight occurred between the victim and two of the suspects.

During the altercation, a handgun was fired, fatally striking the victim. The shooter also shot, possibly inadvertently, another person who was seen arriving at JnJ’s with the suspect.

After the shooting, the suspect and another man fled the scene in their vehicle. Investigators located the suspect vehicle and are processing it for evidence.

Paso Robles Police detectives, along with investigators from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, are continuing to work on this ongoing investigation.

