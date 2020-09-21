Wi-Fi tables now available for outside use

PASO ROBLES — In celebration of National Library Card Sign-up Month, the Paso Robles City Library has four new Wi-Fi tables to help customers access the Library’s free Wi-Fi from the benches outside the building. The tables are ideal for outdoor laptop users and are available for check out.

Last April, in response to the pandemic, the downtown City Library’s Internet was expanded to include the benches on the north side of the building and the lawn area and parking spaces along the building’s windows on 11th Street. At the Library Study Center, Wi-Fi reception was expanded in the vicinity of 36th and Oak streets.

Wi-Fi connectivity is available from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week at both locations. To connect to the Wi-Fi, log into the Library’s secure network, which is the same at both locations: Network: LibraryWiFi and Password: 2020wifi.

Whether from the benches, the lawn, or parked vehicles, Wi-Fi users are reminded to practice safe physical distancing at all times.

For residents of Paso Robles and its surrounding areas working from home or relying on distance learning, being connected to the Internet is essential. However, for some, being connected is not financially feasible and for others, connectivity in their geographical location is not readily available. To address this need, the Library also offers Hot Spots, portable Wi-Fi units that can be requested and checked out for one week at a time. Up to 10 personal devices can be connected to one Hot Spot unit, one unit per family.

At this time, the Library is open Monday-Saturday 9-10 a.m. for vulnerable populations; Monday- Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for the general public and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the Library at 805-237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related