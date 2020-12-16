PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library staff is following strict COVID-19 guidelines to ensure safety by sanitizing work stations and common areas. All items in the library have been quarantined a minimum of four days (96 hours) before being checked in, shelved or delivered to patrons.
The library is open for grabs-and-go service.
- Face coverings are required and patrons are asked to maintain physical distancing while in the library.
- Visits are limited to 20 minutes once, per day. Library users are encouraged to browse collections online in advance for materials they wish to take home.
- Furnishings are unavailable for in-library reading or study and newspapers are unavailable for in-library usage.
- Curbside Service is available during open hours for those preferring to place holds and pick up their items in the parking lot.
- All events and classes will continue to take place online.
- Friends of the Library Gift Shop will remain closed until further notice. Donations cannot be accepted at this time.