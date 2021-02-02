Paso Robles City Council meets for a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Below is a preview of the agenda for the Feb. 2 meeting:

CONSENT AGENDA:

Approval of City Council Minutes from Jan. 19, 2021 Receipt of Warrant Register Receipt of Advisory Body Minutes Annual Development Impact Fee Report for FY 2019-20 Approval of Contracts for Landscape & Lighting District Maintenance Areas #2, 3, 5, 6 and 7 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2019-20 Approval of 2021 Contract Renewal with Khouri Consulting for a Comprehensive Lobbying Program Regarding Caltrans Permitting Policies and Transportation Improvement Funding Strategies Within the City

PUBLIC HEARINGS

None

DISCUSSION ITEMS

Supplemental Sales Tax Oversight Committee Bylaws Update and Revision; Proposed Revisions to Code of Ethics General Fund Financial Forecast Potential Changes to Sewer Rates Public Right-Of-Way Encroachment Agreement for Fair Sky Properties, LLC Health Benefit Contributions for Elected Officials

HOW TO MAKE PUBLIC COMMENT:

Rather than attending in person, residents should call (805)865-7276 to provide public comment via phone. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the closed session meeting and again prior to the start of the meeting. Written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to 12:00 noon on the day of the Council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the Agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name.

City Council meetings will be live-streamed during the meeting and also available to play later on YouTube found here: youtube.com/channel/UCxElWtI1YhkPr6KI552RDuw

