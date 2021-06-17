It’s time to start playing again!

PASO ROBLES — On Tuesday, Jun. 15, the Paso Robles Children’s Museum announced they will be re-opening to the public on Friday, Jun. 18.

The Museum has been closed for the past 15 months, and they are asking for the community’s support to help get the doors open.

The hours and days of the Museum’s operation will be modified for the next few months to be open Friday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are very excited to safely re-open the Museum and welcome the children and their families back.”, said Jennifer Smith of the Children’s Museum. “The Museum has been closed for far too long, and we can’t wait to see all the kiddos!”

Smith added, “getting to doors open is a big job, and we have been working hard to get everything cleaned and ready for some fun playtime. We really could use the community’s help because this has been an expensive undertaking.”

Donations to the Museum will be worth double! Due to the support of generous Museum donor, every dollar will be matched up to $10,000 and will go directly to the Museum and the children and families who play there.

For more information on how you can help, please contact Jennifer Smith at jennifer@pasokids.org or visit the Museum’s website to make a donation.

About the Paso Robles Children’s Museum

The Children’s Museum at the Paso Robles Volunteer Firehouse is a non-profit 501(c) organization that serves children and families in the general public. The Museum engages children in a joyful learn-through-play environment to inspire educational curiosity while honoring the heritage of our volunteer firefighters. The Museum is located at 623 13th St. in the heart of downtown Paso Robles.

