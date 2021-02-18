Paso Cares Homeless Services feeding program, People’s Kitchen, will now be run by El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO).

The feeding program has moved to its new location at the Motel 6 shelter location.

In the spring of 2020, Paso Cares partnered with ECHO. ECHO provided a volunteer coordinator, paid for by Paso Cares, to oversee and run People’s Kitchen.

After the new ECHO shelter opened at Motel 6 in Paso Robles, the feeding program was moved there from Riverside Avenue and 24th Street.

Paso Cares fully supported ECHO during their negotiation process for the Motel 6 shelter.

According to Paso Cares President Anthony Ritter, Paso Cares supported ECHO by talking with various local agencies and addressing the City Council.

“Paso Cares’ organization realized that when the feeding moved to ECHO’s new shelter, it would be better to run everything through ECHO. It would make more sense for our volunteers to work directly for ECHO. The fact that ECHO’s Volunteer Coordinator has coordinated the meal service over the last nine months made the transition smooth,” said Ritter.

Paso Cares Homeless Services was started by a group of people wanting to provide an emergency warming shelter for the homeless during the winter months.

People’s Kitchen, the Paso Cares’ feeding program, began so volunteers could observe the client, make sure they were not a threat to themselves or others and provide them with at least one meal a day.

According to Ritter, Paso Cares is currently looking for other ways to help the homeless and less fortunate.

“Motel 6 is a great start and will accomplish much for the homeless population, but there are those that will slip through the cracks, and there is plenty more work that needs to be done to help,” said Ritter.

The evening meal is served from 4:30 to 5:30 at the Motel 6 ECHO shelter. The meal is open to anyone facing hunger and homelessness or is receiving shelter at the ECHO Shelter.

For more information on Paso Cares, visit pasocares.org.

For more information on ECHO Services, visit echoshelter.org.

