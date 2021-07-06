Assault with a Deadly Weapon

PASO ROBLES — On Tuesday, Jul. 06, at approximately 1:15 a.m., members of the San Luis Obispo Regional Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team were involved in a fatal shooting while attempting to arrest an armed and barricaded suspect.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man from Los Angeles, was shot by SWAT when he failed to surrender and instead reached for a handgun. The suspect was pronounced dead and the handgun was recovered at the scene. No bystanders or police officers were injured.

The Paso Robles Police Department led investigation began earlier in the day at approximately 4 p.m., near the 2400 block of Branch Creek Circle, Paso Robles. Officers were dispatched to the apartment complex after reports the suspect had discharged a firearm from the balcony of an apartment. The suspect also allegedly pointed the same gun at his girlfriend and threatened to shoot her.

According to Police Chief Ty Lewis, “I requested the assistance of the SLO Regional SWAT team due to the high risk nature of this situation. The suspect was armed with a gun and had barricaded himself in an apartment, refusing to cooperate with officers. The suspect fired several shots at officers while they attempted to negotiate with him. This situation posed extreme risk to the community and officers. Unfortunately, this event ended tragically when the suspect ignored officer commands and reached for his gun. The officers were left with no choice but to defend themselves.”

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

SWAT medics and Paso Robles Emergency Services personnel provided immediate treatment to the suspect be he ultimately succumbed to his wounds.

The San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT team is composed of officers from the Paso Robles Department and officers from several other police agencies in the County including the San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande, and California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo Police Departments. All the members of the Regional SWAT team are integrated into one combined organizational team including key leadership positions.

Chief Lewis will hold a press conference about the investigation at 12 pm on Jul. 6, at the Paso Robles City Council Chambers, 1000 Spring Street.

The investigation continues as PRPD investigators work with the San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office, and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information about this or similar crimes should contact the PRPD at (805)237-6464, or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805)549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...