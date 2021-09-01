Big wins at home for Greyhounds and Bearcats

NORTH COUNTY — The 2021-22 school year is three weeks in, and fall sports are officially underway. Last week the North County celebrated two big wins with the season’s first Friday night football games for both Atascadero and Paso Robles High School.

The Greyhounds won their home game on Friday, Aug. 27, against Torres High School with a victorious shutout 35-0.

Atascadero will be on the road this week to play at Newbury Park on Friday at 7 p.m.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Paso Robles came away from Friday night’s home game at War Memorial Stadium with a 14-6 final scoring win over Independence High.

The Bearcats will host Buchanan High School on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 6:30 p.m.

Templeton High School traveled to Coalinga and lost with a final score of 27 to 6.

The Eagles play their first home game this Friday, Sept. 3, at 7:30 p.m. against Liberty High School from Madera.

The Atascadero Greyhounds versus Paso Robles Bearcat rivalry game is scheduled on Friday, Sept. 17, at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles. This game ends out pre-season as the teams will head into league.

The High School football season also includes the return of Cheerleading, Marching Band performances, and the roar and excitement from the cheering crowds dressed in their school’s colors.

Cross Country

North County runners are already coming in strong after an unprecedented season last year due to the pandemic.

The season started on Aug. 28 with the Arroyo Grande Invitational.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, North County runners will head to Morro Bay to compete in the Invitational starting at 9:30 a.m.

Girl’s Varsity Volleyball

This girls varsity volleyball season started on Aug. 19, where Paso Robles hosted Atascadero.

Paso Robles came out on top with a 3-2 final score after battling in five sets.

The Lady Bearcats are currently 3-0 for the season. Upcoming games include the Bearcats hosting Lompoc on Sept. 2, traveling to Stockdale on Sept. 7, and returning home on Sept. 9 to play against El Diamante High School.

The Greyhounds season is currently at 2-2 and will host Mission Prep on Thursday, Sept. 2, Orcutt Academy on Sept. 7, and Santa Maria on Sept. 9, all at 6 p.m.

The Lady Eagles started their season by playing against Paso Robles and lost 0-3. They will host Pioneer Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. Templeton’s overall season record is 0-2.

Boy’s Varsity Water Polo

Varsity boy’s water polo began this year with the Bearcats traveling to Atascadero for the season’s first scrimmage.

Since then, Paso Robles has played five games, with the sixth on Thursday, Sept. 2, at El Diamante High School.

Following the Bearcats will host Righetti on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Atascadero will head to Sanger on Friday, Sept. 3, and then complete in the Arroyo Grande Tournament on Sept. 3 and 4.

Girl’s Varsity Water Polo

Varsity Girls water polo also started with a scrimmage between Atascadero and Paso Robles on Aug. 16.

Four games have now passed for the Bearcats, with the upcoming on Thursday, Sept. 2, at El Diamante High School.

Paso and Atascadero will head to Clovis this weekend, Sept. 3 and 4, to compete in the Central Valley Showdown.

Girl’s Varsity Tennis

The ladies varsity tennis started strong in mid-August.

Upcoming Bearcat tennis matches include hosting Lompoc on Sept. 2 and Righetti on Sept. 7.

The lady Greyhounds will host Pioneer Valley on Sept. 2 and head to play San Luis Obispo High on Sept. 7

The Templeton Eagles will travel to Pioneer Valley on Sept. 2 then play in the California Classic on Sept. 10.

